Reynolds’ lost qualifying opportunity ‘hard to swallow’

Grove Racing Team Principal David Cauchi rued the decision to cut qualifying for Race 24 short, costing David Reynolds a chance at improving from the back of the grid

The first part of Repco Supercars Championship qualifying on Saturday at Sandown was red-flagged when James Golding became bogged off the road at Turn 1.

Timing of the intervention was awkward, with some drivers not able to complete their flying laps, including Reynolds.

At the drop of the red flag there was one minute and 36 seconds left on the clock at a circuit that has a lap time under one minute and 10 seconds.

Race control opted to declare the session, with teams stranded in the knock-out zone robbed of another shot at improving.

One of those drivers was Reynolds, with team boss Cauchi left disappointed by the 23rd place grid slot.

Reynolds came within metres of completing his flying lap when the red flag came out, and was impeded by Jack Smith on the previous effort, the latter copping a three-place grid penalty.

“It’s disappointing that we got the red flag and didn’t get to restart the session,” Cauchi told Speedcafe.com.

“There was probably time for us to get around but for whatever reason that wasn’t restarted. Hard pill to swallow.

“[Reynolds] also got baulked his lap before and Jack’s been penalised for that.

“Had he completed that lap before he would have probably been in there as well.”

Supercars’ Race Director, James Taylor, explained the decision to not resume qualifying was based upon a guideline that determines how much time is sufficient for all cars to start a lap.

“We’ve got guidelines and it’s all about time management for fairness and evenness for all competitors,” Taylor told Speedcafe.com.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re in Triple Eight or DJR and you’re at the front-end [of the pit order], or you’ve got BRT or MSR at the back-end.

“The theory behind the parameter is it gives everyone an even chance to come around and set a lap.

“If you’re going to drive out of pit lane…the other cars in front of you — because of where they are in pit lane — may come around and be able to set a lap, but you miss out because of where you’re positioned.

“We do calculated times, and have been using them for years, that is based from the last car in pit lane being able to come around and commence a lap before he receives the chequered flag.

“It’s all based on fairness and giving everyone equal opportunity to set a lap.”

Earlier in the day, the Dunlop Super2 Series qualifying session was resumed with around two minutes left on the clock after a red flag.

“We were close to the parameter, we were just a little bit under,” Taylor added of the Super2 example.

“We said we should try because there is allowances and tolerances depending on circuit conditions.

“And that went out and I think there was three cars that just drove out of pit lane and received the chequered flag.

“The guidelines work for us and it’s just to make it fair for everyone to start a lap.”

Reynolds will start from 23rd position in Race 24, which is scheduled for 16:45 local time/AEST.