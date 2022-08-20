Power acting like IndyCar contenders are all equal on points

Will Power is approaching tomorrow’s Gateway IndyCar race with the mindset that the title contenders are equal on points, such are the margins at the top of the table.

The Team Penske driver extended his series lead when he equalled Mario Andretti’s record by taking the 67th pole position of his Champ Car/IndyCar career.

However, that point for pole only boosts Power’s margin over six-time champion Scott Dixon to seven points, with another 53 on offer this weekend alone, and 54 at each of Portland and Laguna Seca, where the season ends next month.

The rest of the top five, comprised of Marcus Ericsson, Josef Newgarden, and Alex Palou, are not only still within 34 points of Power; they have also all qualified within the top six at Gateway.

“It’s a definitely a big box to tick,” said Power of his pole feat, “but now focusing forward on the race.

“That’s really the big thing on my mind, is having a good day.

“Everyone’s up the front so it’s just going to be one of those… It’s pretty typical of IndyCar, right? It’s just going to go down to the last race.

“The way I see it is that we’re all even on points right now, because it’s that close, it can just flip.

“So, it’s going to be about who can finish ahead of who; it’s as simple as that.”

The 2014 IndyCar champion is not even letting himself bask too much in the glory of matching the legendary Mario Andretti.

“I’m not feeling any relief because I’m so focused on the race and the championship,” he added.

“I can think about that later and feel good about it.

“Right now, it’s just so important to have a good car in the race and race well; yeah, have a solid day.”

Power has completed every racing lap so far this season, and another 260 are on the cards at Gateway, where fuel is expected to be a variable.

According to the 41-year-old, strategy will depend on the timing of Cautions.

“If there are some yellows at the beginning, people will try to make it on a three-stop; that’s when it becomes a bit of a fuel race,” he explained.

“It really depends on when the yellows fall for that, otherwise it’s a four-stopper.”

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage resumes tomorrow at 08:00 AEST, with a green flag due at 08:30.