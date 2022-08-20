MotoGP to introduce sprint races in 2023

MotoGP has announced it will introduce sprint races at all events next year.

In a departure from the long-established format, the world’s premier motorcycle championship will hold sprint races on Saturday afternoon of grand prix weekends.

A longer race will then be held on the Sunday afternoon as usual.

Unlike Formula 1’s partial move to a two-race format, however, the grid for the feature race will be set on the basis of qualifying results rather than those of the sprint encounter.

Race distance and points allocation will be exactly half that of the feature, FIM President Jorge Viegas has advised.

More to follow