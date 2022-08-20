Masi denies Supercars Commission link

Michael Masi has rejected speculation linking him to a role on the Supercars Commission.

A report in the Murdoch press on Friday claimed the former-Formula 1 Race Director was linked with the position recently vacated by Neil Crompton, though that is not the case.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com, Masi responded with surprise as he refuted the claim.

“Really?” he said when asked about the role.

“They’re only rumours.”

He went on to reveal he’s been offered a number of opportunities but is in no rush to make any decisions.

“There’s a number of things that have come up from all corners of the globe,” he added.

“There’s been a number of things that have popped up out of the woodwork, and I’m in not in a rush to confirm anything on any of them.

“Some a surprise, some not so much of a surprise, but equally, we’ll just continue to evaluate all the bits and pieces that are popping up, and there is plenty.

“I’ve had a number of offers from all corners of the globe and there’s a number of exciting opportunities that have come about.”

The FIA last month issued a statement confirming Masi had left the organisation.

He subsequently broke his silence, with a statement first issued to Speedcafe.com the following day.

Prior to his time with the FIA and Formula 1, Masi rose through the ranks of Motorsport Australia, and worked as Deputy Race Director alongside Tim Schenken for the Supercars Championship.

A return to Motorsport Australia is not expected, at least not on a full-time basis, though there is the possibility of his expertise being used on a contractor basis.

Eugene Arocca, CEO of the national sporting body, stated in February that he would welcome Masi back into the organisation, though conceded his former colleague would likely be in high demand.

“He’s just an elite talent that would be wasted to the sport if he’s not used in some capacity, and so we’ll keep an open mind,” Arocca told Speedcafe.com at the time.

“At the moment, we’re obviously concentrating on the year ahead, and when he’s decided what he wants to do, no doubt amongst many others, he’ll be contact by not only us but by others.”

Masi has a depth of experience in motorsport in key areas which are invaluable to new and emerging events looking to attract the sport’s premier categories.

That tallies with the global interest he himself noted, though there are understood to be opportunities outside of the motorsport sphere that have also been tabled.

Meanwhile, Crompton’s role with as Supercars Commission Chair concluded earlier this month.

The driver-turned commentator and Supercars Hall of Fame inductee had served on the Commission since 2012, replacing Steve Horne as Chair during 2020.

He then extended his tenure on the Commission and the request of Shane Howard, Supercars’ newly appointed CEO.

It’s understood Howard served as interim-Chair at the most recent Commission meeting last week ahead of a replacement for Crompton being appointed.