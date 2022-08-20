GALLERY: Saturday at Sandown SuperSprint
Davison had pace to spare in ‘dream run’ at Sandown
Davison untouchable in Supercars’ Sandown opener
Power acting like IndyCar contenders are all equal on points
Fraser wins Super2 after Everingham penalty
O’Keeffe strikes from start at Sandown
Reynolds’ lost qualifying opportunity ‘hard to swallow’
Davison fined for pit exit infringement
Davison under investigation after claiming Race 24 pole
Payne beats red flag to claim Super2 pole
First Gen3 Supercars chassis spotted at Sandown
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]