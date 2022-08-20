Davison fined for pit exit infringement

Race 24 pole sitter Will Davison has been fined for a pit lane exit infraction during the Top 10 Shootout at Sandown.

Davison has been handed a $500 fine for the transgression, and maintains his position at the head of the field for this afternoon’s race.

The penalty was accepted by the team.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team driver set the fastest lap in the Top 10 Shootout, laying down a 1:07.650s to claim provisional pole position.

However, race control advised that Car #17 was under investigation for a pit exit breach.

Replays showed Davison crossed the chevron at pit exit, effectively joining the circuit incorrectly and was subsequently fined for the transgression.

Race 24 of the season gets underway at 16:45 AEST.