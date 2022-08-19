What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

It is a huge weekend of motorsport coming up on Stan Sport, and this is how you can catch all the action.

IndyCar is at Gateway Motorsports Park and the World Rally Championship continues in Belgium, while both MXGP and the Australian Motocross Championship are in action.

IndyCar at Gateway Motorsports Park

Just three IndyCar races remain in 2022 heading into this weekend at Gateway, with Scott Dixon on a hot run of form having won two of the last five races, but Will Power holding a six-point lead in the standings.

The 260-lap race will be streamed ad-free, live, and exclusive on Stan Sport.

IndyCar session times

Saturday, August 20 03:00 AEST Practice 1 Live on Stan Sport from 03:00 AEST 06:15 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 06:15 AEST 08:00 AEST Top Line Practice 08:45 AEST Final Practice Sunday, August 21 08:30 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 08:00 AEST

World Rally Championship in Belgium

The World Rally Championship returns to the tarmac for the first time since April this weekend with Rally Belgium.

Last year it was Thierry Neuville who won his home event for Hyundai; however, it’s been all about Toyota this year with Kalle Rovanpera in a commanding position in the standings.

Saturday, August 20 19:08 AEST Special Stage 10 Live on Stan Sport from 19:00 AEST Sunday, August 21 00:08 AEST Special Stage 14 Live on Stan Sport from 00:00 AEST 17:38 AEST Special Stage 18 Live on Stan Sport from 17:30 AEST 21:18 AEST Power Stage (SS20) Live on Stan Sport from 21:00 AEST

MXGP at Charente Maritime

The MXGP of Charente Maritime takes the field to St Jean d’Angely in France.

Sunday, August 21 21:00 AEST Stan Sport live stream

Australian Motocross Championship at Coolum

The 2022 Australian Motocross Championship concludes with two more races at Coolum.