What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport
IndyCar at Gateway in 2021
It is a huge weekend of motorsport coming up on Stan Sport, and this is how you can catch all the action.
IndyCar is at Gateway Motorsports Park and the World Rally Championship continues in Belgium, while both MXGP and the Australian Motocross Championship are in action.
IndyCar at Gateway Motorsports Park
Just three IndyCar races remain in 2022 heading into this weekend at Gateway, with Scott Dixon on a hot run of form having won two of the last five races, but Will Power holding a six-point lead in the standings.
The 260-lap race will be streamed ad-free, live, and exclusive on Stan Sport.
IndyCar session times
|Saturday, August 20
|03:00 AEST
|Practice 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 03:00 AEST
|06:15 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 06:15 AEST
|08:00 AEST
|Top Line Practice
|08:45 AEST
|Final Practice
|Sunday, August 21
|08:30 AEST
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 08:00 AEST
World Rally Championship in Belgium
The World Rally Championship returns to the tarmac for the first time since April this weekend with Rally Belgium.
Last year it was Thierry Neuville who won his home event for Hyundai; however, it’s been all about Toyota this year with Kalle Rovanpera in a commanding position in the standings.
|Saturday, August 20
|19:08 AEST
|Special Stage 10
|Live on Stan Sport from 19:00 AEST
|Sunday, August 21
|00:08 AEST
|Special Stage 14
|Live on Stan Sport from 00:00 AEST
|17:38 AEST
|Special Stage 18
|Live on Stan Sport from 17:30 AEST
|21:18 AEST
|Power Stage (SS20)
|Live on Stan Sport from 21:00 AEST
MXGP at Charente Maritime
The MXGP of Charente Maritime takes the field to St Jean d’Angely in France.
|Sunday, August 21
|21:00 AEST
|Stan Sport live stream
Australian Motocross Championship at Coolum
The 2022 Australian Motocross Championship concludes with two more races at Coolum.
|Sunday, August 21
|
|12:00 AEST
|Stan Sport live stream
