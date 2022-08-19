> Features > Pirtek Poll

RESULTS: Do you want a Supercars retro round return?

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 19th August, 2022 - 8:33pm

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: Do you want a Supercars retro round return?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results.

At the time of publication, 88.6 percent voted in favour, and 11.4 percent voting no.

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments section.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]