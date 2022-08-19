Lowndes highlights ergonomics, sharpness after BJR Supercars laps

Craig Lowndes noted a difference in ergonomics to be the biggest standout in his Brad Jones Racing cameo at the Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint.

While Lowndes will steer the Supercheap Auto wildcard at the Bathurst 1000 this year, the Great Race entry is not eligible for Sandown’s Additional Driver Practice.

Instead, the Triple Eight veteran cut laps aboard the BJR car of Jack Smith for the co-driver practice session on Friday, with the squad yet to lock in an enduro driver for the #4 ZB Commodore.

It marked Lowndes’ first competitive session in a non-Triple Eight car since 2004, with Andrew Jones the brainchild of the opportunity.

“The first thing was actually getting used to the ergonomics, where the switches are – their start button is on the steering wheel whereas [Triple Eight’s] is on the dash,” Lowndes told Speedcafe.com.

“The car is a nice racecar, it does everything nicely, it’s not [got] snappy oversteer but it’s not sharp.

“If you’re looking for quali speed you need the thing to turn a bit sharper [and] a little bit more on edge.”

Another aspect of Lowndes’ cameo was a live cross while out on track with the Fox Sports broadcast.

The racer-turned-broadcaster was happy with the insight he was able to give fans, suggesting commentating while on-track is not as challenging as it might seem.

“Around a circuit you know so well, as long as you join the dots it’s okay,” added Lowndes.

“If I had to pass someone, or if I ran off, or did something I had to actually think about, it would be a bit different.

“It’s something that you get used to; my lap time when I was talking was about three or four tenths off what I was doing.

“So you do lose a bit of concentration, but it’s one of those things, it’s nice to actually show the fans what it is like when you’re driving the car.”

Lowndes is also cutting laps in the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend, with two demonstration runs on Friday for the Camaro and Ford Mustang prototypes.

The seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner feels the BJR cameo and Gen3 laps are a boost to his Mount Panorama preparation.

He will be partnered with Declan Fraser as part of the Supercheap Auto wildcard programme this October.

“Any time you can get seat time is good time,” enthused Lowndes.

“For me, even driving the Gen3 this weekend, it’s not the current cars, but it’s seat time, it’s engine notes, it’s brake markers, and throttle application.

“It’s still going through those processes and keeping you in tune with what you’re going to do at Bathurst.

“Any time you can get seat time is awesome.”