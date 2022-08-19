Everingham tops second Super2 session with well-timed flyer

Tyler Everingham recorded the fastest time in the second Dunlop Super2 Series outing of the day at Sandown to head Angelo Mouzouris and Jack Perkins.

Everingham recorded his best lap late on, his run bisecting the first red flag for Jarred Danaher and the second for Aaron Seton.

While others were on track and seemingly set to go faster, their laps were nullified when Seton got the gravel at Dandenong Road.

Series leader Declan Fraser set the initial pace with a 1:11.3876s, only for Perkins to reclaim the spot he held at the end of Practice 1.

The Eggleston Motorsport driver logged a 1:11.3219s while Jay Hanson moved into second.

Fraser regained top spot soon after as times quickly tumbled, the Triple Eight driver recording a 1:10.5349s.

It was then the turn of his stable-mate, Cameron Hill, who set a 1:10.2361s to go fastest.

The outright pace was trending downwards, with Perkins next to chip away at it with a 1:10.1999s, 0.0362s quicker than Hill had managed.

Fraser remained third best from Matt McLean after 15 minutes, following by Seton and Zak Best.

Kai Allen was again fastest in Super3 with a 1:10.8656s, a time which saw him 13th outright.

Hill ran wide at Turn 6, using the tarmac run-off before joining on approach to Dandenong Road in what was a high-speed moment.

He was able to carry on without issue, though cycled back around to box to make a front spring change on his VF Commodore.

The order remained stagnant at the very top, though Mouzouris improved to move up to third best with 24 minutes elapsed.

He immediately went on to set the best opening split of the session, carrying that speed up the back straight to do likewise as Sector 2.

Completing the set in the final third of the lap saw him go fastest with a 1:09.8608s, the only driver under the 1:10s.

An off for Danaher at Turn 1 saw the Super3 Falcon driver get stuck in the wet grass trying to rejoin at Turn 3, drawing the red flag with 10 minutes remaining.

Danaher managed to get the car moving by using reverse gear, recovering back to the pit lane under its own steam.

The session resumed with less than eight minutes remaining with most but not the entire field heading out.

Everingham shot to the top soon after with a 1:09.7636s, just under a tenth quicker than Mouzouris, who’d remained in the pits to run slightly out of sequence.

However, that was interrupted by another red flag with less than four minutes remaining, Seton finding himself beached in the gravel at Dandenong Road.

The session was declared as a result, leaving Everingham fastest from Mouzouris and Perkins.

Hill was next best from Fraser, Dean Fiore, McLean, Seton, Best, and Matt Chahda completing the top 10.

In Super3, Allen remained fastest over Brad Vaughan by 0.6719s.

The combined Super2 and Super3 field is next on track for Qualifying on Saturday morning at 11:05 AEST.