> Features > Competitions

Supercheap Auto Fast Five: Sandown SuperSprint

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 18th August, 2022 - 11:35am

A new round of Supercheap Auto Fast Five is now live on Speedcafe.com with questions ahead of the Supercars action at Sandown.

The quiz format sees five quick-fire questions previewing the upcoming weekend’s racing.

Those that answer all questions correctly go in the draw to win a Supercheap Auto gift card. Winners will be published on the Speedcafe.com Facebook page and on the Speedcafe.com website.

CLICK HERE to start the quiz.

This round closes on August 22, 2022.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]