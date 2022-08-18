Randle supports cancer foundation with Sandown livery

Thomas Randle will run a revised livery for this weekend’s Sandown Supercars round to support a cancer foundation close to his heart.

The #55 Tickford Racing Mustang will feature purple as part of its colour scheme in support of the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation.

Randle’s livery change is part of a fundraising initiative for the foundation’s ONTrac service, which provides care for adolescents and young adults affected by cancer.

It’s a personal cause for Randle, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in early 2020 and sought support from the service throughout his treatment.

The 26-year-old is now 18 months cancer-free and taking part in his debut Repco Supercars Championship season.

Fans can get involved in the fundraising initiative through various opportunities that will be rolled out over the Sandown event, according to the team.

Lloyds Auctions will host an online auction over the weekend, with one fan set to walk away with the bonnet of the #55 Mustang.

All proceeds will go to the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation, including a portion of sales of Tickford Racing merchandise at Sandown, while direct donations can be made by clicking here.

“I am really honoured to be representing Peter Mac on the grid for this year’s Sandown SuperSprint,” said Randle.

“Peter Mac were instrumental in treating me during my period with testicular cancer, while also providing me with further assistance from the ONTrac at Peter Mac service, which provides support to adolescents and young adults affected by cancer.

“Last year we held a ride day at Sandown for a bunch of young patients, so it is going to be great to replicate that after the round this year.

“We’ll also have 100 Peter Mac staff and patients past and present joining us across the weekend to cheer on the Castrol Racing Mustang.

“I am also very excited to be launching a Castrol Racing Peter Mac fundraiser to help drive towards a cancer-free future, where all donations will be going towards ONTrac at Peter Mac.

“As a current board member of the Victorian Youth Cancer Action Board, I am really excited for this initiative and really hope that people can get behind the fundraiser and help make a life-changing difference for people living with cancer.”

Randle’s new-look Mustang will hit the track for Supercars opening practice session on Friday at 13:10 local time/AEST.