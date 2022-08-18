Quinn names Murphy as new Motorsport Manager

Greg Murphy will become the Motorsport Manager at the three New Zealand venues owned by Tony Quinn.

Murphy will take on the job at Taupo, Highlands, and Hampton Downs, and builds on his existing roles with the Hampton Down NZ Racing Academy, and Tony Quinn Foundation.

The four-time Bathurst 1000 winner will work alongside Group CEO, Josie Spillane, in helping develop the strategic future for the three venues.

“My role is very much to support the teams that already exist at the Taupo, Highlands, and Hamptons tracks on a consultancy basis to develop a motorsport strategy that is world-class and to give ideas and advice,” said Murphy.

“I enjoy working with the group and people. I’ve had a close relationship with Josie and the teams at the parks for a long time, and I am really proud to be involved.

“What they are all about and what they want to give back to the sport is exciting and I am pleased and honoured to be more a part of that in an official capacity now.”

Spillane added: “We remain relentlessly committed to motorsport in New Zealand and will continue to play our part in its future, from grassroots to staging international events, and I believe Greg’s appointment speaks to that.

“I’m a firm believer in surrounding myself with people who are far smarter and more talented than me in areas that are not my mastermind

“While I’m proud of what I’ve achieved in the motorsport scene, the time has come to raise the intensity and really stretch our legs in the motorsport space in New Zealand.

“Murph’s experience, mana, and reputation will enhance our well-established talented teams and with new promoters for the Summer Championships this season the timing couldn’t be better to work together and showcase world-class motorsport to NZ competitors and fans.”

Murphy is the latest in a number of recent appointments by Quinn, which has seen new General Managers installed at both Hampton Downs and Taupo International Motorpsort Park.

He has also added a new Membership Manager at Hampton Downs, while at Highlands he has recruited staff to head the operation’s on- and off-track activities.

“The growth of the business has been remarkable, and the new appointments are critical to the long-term plan for the organisation,” said Spillane.

“It’s slightly surreal to think that just nine years ago we were opening Highlands, as a private members facility with some Go- Karts.

“To be in a position now, with New Zealand’s best three circuits and such professional and dedicated teams, is a testament, not only to TQ, but to the people in our companies that have worked so hard to ensure the parks are thriving, with our unique, diverse, commercial model.

“We’ve always said no one person can make this work, and we are incredibly proud of the teams we work with – they are the ones that make the exceptional happen.

“With our recent announcements, we look forward to creating even more momentum and memories.”