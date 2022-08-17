> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Ricciardo welcomes new Optus ambassador

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 17th August, 2022 - 1:42pm

Ash Barty & Daniel Ricciardo hit the golf course, discussing Ash’s role as Optus Chief of Inspiration.

