> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Everingham talks Team 18 Bathurst co-drive

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 17th August, 2022 - 8:00am

Team 18 today announced that Tyler Everingham will partner Scott Pye at the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 this October.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]