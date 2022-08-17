VIDEO: Everingham talks Team 18 Bathurst co-drive
Everingham to pair up with Pye for Bathurst 1000
DJR retains De Pasquale and Davison for 2023
GALLERY: Murphy and Stanaway on track at Winton
Porsche trademark inches brand closer to F1 return
Adelaide Motorsport Festival return locked in
Supercars locked in for Australian GP return
Respected Formula Ford identity passes
Golding assessing all options for 2023 Supercars seat
Supercars issues update to in-car warning system
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]