Verstappen opens up on Drive to Survive return

Max Verstappen will return to Formula 1’s Netflix series Drive to Survive on his own terms.

The 2021 Formula 1 world champion recently had a chat with the production team behind the popular Netflix series to discuss his appearance in future episodes and has agreed to be interviewed for the next season.

The documentary series has been credited with a sharp increase in the popularity of the sport globally, especially in the United States of America, and was renewed for another two seasons in May this year.

The Red Bull Racing driver has been a notable omission from the show in recent years and has previously criticised the dramatisation of the sport for entertainment purposes.

The Dutchman appears to have softened his tone from earlier this year, where he stated that he was not interested in participating in filming.

In discussing his return to the series, Verstappen expressed an interest in having more input on how he is portrayed.

“It was actually a very good quick little chat and we will try to improve from there so you can have a bit more say in how you are going to be portrayed instead of giving an interview and not knowing what is going to be done with it and the way they put it into the show,” Verstappen said.

“All I’m asking for, you know, is that it’s just more realistic, at least from my side.

“I cannot control of course, what they do with other drivers, but at least I want to be in control with what I’m releasing and that’s what we’re going to do.

“I understand they want me in it, but it needs to be more on my terms.”

While not a fan of being in the spotlight, Verstappen acknowledged the role Netflix has played in the growth of the sport.

“I also understand that Netflix really helped a lot for the popularity especially in the US and I don’t mind playing a role in that, but of course, it needs to be good for the both of us,” he added.

“I also understand for people watching it [Drive To Survive] that they want more people in it and a bit more of a personal story, but of course, in the way I want to be seen.

“I’m not a big fan of being in the foreground anyway.”

As part of the arrangement, Verstappen will have the ability to preview his content, prior to it making the final cut.

“I think that’s how it should be like.

“You need to be able to say, well, sorry, guys, I don’t really think that makes me look good.

“Sometimes, you know, you don’t even know that there is a camera around or someone is walking behind you and they can use that.

“So let’s see what comes out of it and how much is going to be in it.”

The next season of Drive to Survive is currently being filmed and will be broadcast early next year.