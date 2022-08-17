Stand-alone V8 Touring Cars Series to return

The V8 Touring Cars National Series will return as a stand-alone category next year.

The series, which will run in addition to the Dunlop Super3 Series, returns following confirmation of the Supercars’ commission decision regarding eligibility for the 2023 Dunlop Super2 Series.

The announcement sees the Car of the Future models from Holden, Ford, Nissan, Mercedes and Volvo become eligible for Dunlop Super3 competition for the first time, alongside the existing Project Blueprint-specification VE II Holden Commodore, and FG Ford Falcon.

The Super3 Series will continue to race on a combined grid with the Super2 Series in 2023.

The re-born V8 Touring Cars Series, which last ran a stand-alone event in 2019, will remain exclusively for pre-COTF Supercars up to and including the FG Falcon and VE II Commodore.

Retaining its Motorsport Australia Series status, the series will run a stand-alone calendar and will continue to award Superlicense points.

Category Manager Liam Curkpatrick said it has been a long-term ambition for the series to run in its own right.

“We have been well into the planning to re-establish the V8 Touring Cars Series as a stand-alone entity for some time,” Curkpatrick said.

“This announcement offers competitors with pre-Car of the Future Supercars the best of both worlds: They can compete in Super3 competition alongside the Super2 cars, and they can also race among cars of a similar specification in a stand-alone category.

“This is essentially the return of the series’ that grew and evolved into what became Super3 in 2019.

“V8 Touring Cars will have its own calendar, race formats and broadcast package, offering a great place for both young drivers progressing up the ladder or those who just enjoy racing these sensational cars.”

News regarding calendar placement, tyre regulations, supplier, and race formats will be announced in due course.

Though not confirmed, it’s likely the category will become a fixture of the Speed Series platform, as it was the Shannons Nationals previously.

Australian Racing Group (ARG) will continue to work with Supercars to manage the Super3 Series, while also managing the V8 Touring Cars Series in 2023.