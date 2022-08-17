Race mechanic wanted at Jam Motorsport

Jam Motorsport, based at The Bend Motorsport Park, is searching for an experienced, full-time race mechanic to join their team.

The South Australian squad field a number of cars throughout the Australian Prototype Series and the Australian Radical Series, and they also occasionally play in the Porsche world.

The mechanic will join the team at Tailem Bend, with operations manager Courtney Tyler saying they are happy to accommodate relocation costs for the right candidate.

“Being based at The Bend can be tricky to get highly qualified staff out here,” Tyler said.

“We just want to offer relocation costs for the right candidate.”

The hard-working team currently have five mechanics, and is looking for another to help build and prepare race cars using their 130-point checklist.

The candidate can expect to do the composite repairs, engine rebuilding, race car setups, as well as preparing the cars, depending on the candidate’s skills.

“A single day for the mechanic can vary depending on their skills and expertise, but we try to do everything in-house,” Tyler said.

“We assign one mechanic per car, so they’ll be looking after a car at any particular race meeting.

“I’ve tried to create a really fun environment, we’re one team – we win together and we lose together.

“We’ve got a great group of guys at the moment, they all work really well together.

“It’s jovial to have a laugh and have fun, but when they need to work they work hard.”

Tyler is looking for someone with a team mentality and a strong work ethic.

The team would prefer someone with motorsport industry experience, but it is not required.

Negotiations on relocation costs and salary will be discussed with the right candidate.

CLICK HERE to apply on JobStop.com.