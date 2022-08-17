DJR retains De Pasquale and Davison for 2023

Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison will both stay on at Dick Johnson Racing for the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team has announced a renewal of both drivers for next season ahead of the introduction of Supercars’ Gen3 era.

It will see De Pasquale embark on his third campaign with the Stapylton-based outfit piloting the #11 Mustang.

Davison, whose re-signing was first reported by Speedcafe.com, will notch up his sixth year of driving for DJR.

He previously had a stint at the team between 2006-2008, before rejoining in 2021 alongside De Pasquale.

The DJR pair have a race win each in their names this season, with De Pasquale leading Davison in the drivers’ championship in third and fourth respectively.

Dick Johnson Racing Executive Chairman Ryan Story says the re-signing of both drivers represents stability within the team.

“We are delighted to announce that Will and Anton will continue driving with the Shell V-Power Racing Team in 2023,” said Story.

“Both drivers have been invaluable additions to our team, and they have been the perfect fit with not only all our staff, but also with our partners, and are loved by all our loyal and passionate supporters.

“Their on-track results have proved that, and they are a fantastic pairing for our team.”

Davison leads the qualifying head-to-head at DJR in 2022 with six pole positions and 10 podiums, earning the label of ‘Mr Consistent’.

“I’m very excited to continue driving for the Shell V-Power Racing Team,” said Davison.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to race in the iconic Shell V-Power colours, the legendary #17 and for such an iconic race team in DJR.

“I can’t wait to build on the excellent results we’ve had to date and continue fighting for race wins.

“I love working with the entire race team, they’re a great group of people and feel like family.”

De Pasquale has racked up nine podium finishes and four pole positions in the eight rounds to date.

“The family culture that Dick and Ryan have created at the team is like no other and I am excited to remain with the Shell V-Power Racing Team,” he said.

“It is a great team to work with and for and to have continuity and stability with the team going into next year is excellent, and to have a great teammate in Will.

“We both want to get more wins and continue to be up the front for the team, our partners, and the fans.”

Earlier this week, DJR announced a change of majority shareholding, with Brett Ralph becoming a co-owner of the team in January 2023.

The 2022 Supercars Championship continues with the Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint this weekend.