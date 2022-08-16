Understanding new DJR owners’ business credentials

Yesterday’s announcement that the Ralph family will take a majority shareholding in championship-winning Supercars operation Dick Johnson Racing is a significant development.

It brings with it a new owner, with vast experience in both business and sport, while the core of the team remains involved to offer stability. But exactly who is DJR’s new owner?

Speedcafe.com introduces you to Brett Ralph.

The partial sale of the iconic Blue Oval race team was confirmed on Monday.

Dick Johnson and Executive Chairman Ryan Story will hold onto a significant share in the Repco Supercars Championship outfit.

Both will maintain their day-to-day positions and continue overseeing operations of the Shell V-Power Racing Team when the new structure evolves.

The Ralph family’s majority shareholding comes into effect in January 2023.

GALLERY: History of Dick Johnson Racing

Brett Ralph is the figurehead of the Ralph family’s endeavours working alongside brother Shaun, with business interests in the transport and sport sectors.

At the centre of the Ralph’s business empire is Jet Couriers, a 1,000-vehicle transport company.

Jet Couriers was founded in 1996 by Brett and Shaun, and today has 19 outlets globally with more than 1,500 drivers and staff.

It has eight offices in Victoria and at least one in every other Australian state.

The courier and transport service also has a presence in the United States with branches in Dallas, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Houston, and recently opened a New Zealand dispatch centre in Auckland.

Brett Ralph remains Managing Director at Jet Couriers and is based in Melbourne.

When it comes to sporting interests, the Ralph family serve as significant shareholders of the Melbourne Storm NRL team.

Their involvement came about during a major ownership shake-up at the Storm two years ago, initially taking ownership of 10 percent of the NRL club, which would then rise to 20 percent.

The Ralph brothers also own the Melbourne Aces baseball team, which holds the equity for their expansive sporting portfolio that now includes DJR.

A major player in the Australian sporting scene, the Aces are the current holders of the Claxton Shield, having won the past two Australian Baseball League titles.

Adding to the family’s portfolio, Brett Ralph is also a Director at the Sunshine Coast Lightning netball team, the Melbourne United Basketball Club, and the Australian Baseball League.

A presence in motorsport is not entirely new for the Ralphs, with their Jet Couriers logo appearing as a personal sponsor for DJR driver Anton De Pasquale.

De Pasquale is also noted as “a sporting ambassador of the Melbourne Aces” in the baseball team’s media release concerning the DJR announcement.

DJR was founded by Johnson in 1980, and has since built on the legacy of the squad’s eponymous founder, having won 10 Supercars drivers’ championships under its various guises.

The 2022 Supercars Championship continues with the Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint this weekend.