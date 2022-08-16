Supercars issues update to in-car warning system

Supercars has mandated an update to the in-car warning system and the priority in which it delivers the stalled car alarm following a major start-line crash at The Bend.

Drivers raised concerns over Supercars’ in-car warning system after Andre Heimgartner hit a stalled Thomas Randle on the grid at the start of Race 22.

Both drivers were taken to hospital and subsequently released, with Heimgartner’s chassis a write-off and Randle also switching to a spare chassis.

Previously, the in-car warning system display’s controls, and in what priority they delivered messages, were left to the team’s discretion.

Thrust into the spotlight by the Tailem Bend incident, the Supercars Commission has agreed to mandate a controlled configuration for the stalled car alarm.

The new dash configuration, as part of the in-car warning system, ensures that in the event of a stalled car on the grid all drivers will be shown a prioritised warning on the dashboard and shift-light modules.

“Following the incident at Tailem Bend involving Andre Heimgartner and Thomas Randle, the Supercars Commission has agreed to mandate a controlled configuration for the stalled car alarm as part of the in-car warning system for this weekend’s Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint,” the Supercars statement said.

“Representatives from Repco Supercars Championship teams discussed and agreed to mandate a dash configuration that ensures all drivers will receive a full in-car warning, which will be sent directly to the dashboard and shift light modules.

“This will ensure other warning alarms already programmed for display on the dash do not receive priority during the start procedure.

“Previously, the display’s controls were left to the team’s discretion.”

The update to the in-car warning system is mandatory for all future events, starting with this weekend’s Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint.