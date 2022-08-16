Respected Formula Ford identity passes

Formula Ford stalwart Paul Mulhearn Senior passed away on Sunday.

Mulhearn Snr’s association with Formula Ford started in the mid-1980s, where he passionately supported the category as well as drivers at all levels of competition.

He assisted behind the scenes with little or no acknowledgment, in progressing all aspects of the championship.

Mulhearn Snr’s contribution to Formula Ford was recognised with the Paul Mulhearn Perpetual Trophy presented to the winner of the NSW Formula Ford Championship.

He also supported his son, Paul Mulhearn Jnr in his racing endeavours, with Mulhearn Jnr going onto win the NSW State Championship in 1987.

One competitor he supported through the national ranks was Supercars driver Chaz Mostert, who won the 2010 Australian Formula Ford Championship with Synergy Motorsport.

Mostert told Speedcafe.com that Mulhearn Snr had a massive influence on his career.

“I did three campaigns in Formula Ford and towards the end of the second campaign, we were almost out of money and then linked up with the team at Synergy Motorsport where Paul [Mulhearn Snr] had a lot of involvement with other young drivers coming through,” Mostert said.

“Basically I got some backing from him towards the end of the second year to go towards a full charge in my third year in the national Formula Ford Championship, and we were able to win that together.

“I was pretty much struggling in the first year of development series and he also came back with some backing to help me get my drive at FPR at the time.

“There hasn’t been two rounds in a row that I haven’t spoken to Paul on the phone, he had so much involvement in my career from all the way in Formula Ford to where I am today.

“There were times where I could probably beat myself up after a bad weekend and a phone call from him would put me straight.

“I definitely wouldn’t wouldn’t have made my career in Supercars without Paul’s involvement.

“He was one of the biggest contributors to the motorsport world and while he was one of those guys that definitely liked to be a little bit in the shadows, there’s guys like myself and plenty of other drivers out there, that would not be where they are today without him.

“Thanks for everything you did for me mate.”

Speedcafe.com joins the Formula Ford Association and extended motorsport community in passing on our sincere sympathy and condolences to Mulhearn Snr’s family and friends at this time.