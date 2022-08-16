Massive Newman/Haas IndyCar collection set for auction

One of the most successful IndyCar teams off all time, Newman/Haas is set to auction off a vast collection of cars and other memorabilia spanning the operation’s history.

A total of 40 racing cars varying in vintage from 1983 to 2008 are being offered for sale, including a number of race and title winners.

That includes a 1984 Lola-Cosworth T800 as driven by Mario Andretti to that year’s CART series victory.

Nigel Mansell’s 1993 title winner is also available, the Lola T93/00 coming with a number of extras including workshop manual, laptop, and spares.

Also up for grabs is Michael Andretti’s 1991 series winning Lola T91/00, the particular example set to go under the hammer having raced at the Milwaukee Mile, Detroit, and Portland, a race he won.

A 2007 Ford Fusion NASCAR is also among the collection, as well as a MG TC, MV Augusta motorcycle, Jaguar XK 120 roadster, and a raft of other memorabilia ranging from models to race suits, artwork, trophies, and even a Toyota race engine.

Newman/Haas Racing is one of the most significant teams in North American open-wheel racing, having amassed 108 wins and eight titles.

It was founded by Carl Haas and Hollywood star Paul Newman in 1983 and campaigned until the end of 2011.

The operation quickly found success, recruiting 1978 Formula 1 world champion Mario Andretti for its inaugural season, winning twice to finish third in the standings.

Andretti went on to win the following year, while in 1985 Australian Alan Jones made a cameo in place of Andretti at Road America, finishing third.

In 1989 the team expanded to a two-car operation as Michael Andretti joined his father, claiming his first title in 1991.

Two years later, 1992 Formula 1 world champion Nigel Mansell won the series on debut, sensationally winning on the streets of the Gold Coast in what was his first IndyCar race.

In the 2000s, Cristiano da Matta tasted success at the wheel of a Lola B02/00, an example of which is available in the auction, before Sebastien Bourdais claimed four titles from 2004, also in a B02/00.

While the team shut up shop at the end of 2011, its last wins came in 2008, with Graham Rahal and Justin Wilson both tasting success at the wheel of a Honda-powered Dallara IR-05, with one of those chassis included in the auction.

The collection, offered as individual lots without reserve, will go under the hammer on October 29.