Golding assessing all options for 2023 Supercars seat

James Golding hopes to continue with PremiAir Racing for the 2023 Supercars season but is keeping his options open.

Golding came onboard mid-season at the Gold Coast-based team, replacing the axed Garry Jacobson following Darwin.

The 26-year-old has settled in well, undaunted by his sudden return to a full-time main game seat after two seasons as a co-driver at Team 18.

Having recorded a best result of 14th in the most recent encounter at The Bend, he also banked his first test day with the team last week.

There is still plenty to shake out when it comes to the 2023 Supercars silly season, with any remaining movement expected in the second half of pit lane.

Golding could be a key piece in the puzzle, although is eager to secure his long-term future at PremiAir Racing.

“I think I’m in pretty good stead to continue on [at PremiAir] but you don’t want to hope it’s all going to work out and all of a sudden something changes,” Golding told Speedcafe.com.

“I want to see, if I get other opportunities I’m definitely going to consider them.

“Open to anything really, as I said, just pick what’s right for me at the end of the day, which if it was PremiAir that would be a really good opportunity.

“It’s always in the back of my mind, always thinking about the big picture and where I stand and what opportunities there might be,” he added.

“We may start discussions where I currently am, and with other teams as well, but I’m really enjoying working with the PremiAir Racing team. I’d love to drive there for many years to come.

“They’re heading in the right direction and that’s something that I’d really like to be a part of.

“I’ve only had positive feedback from the team so far. Obviously results-wise we’re not where we want to be, we want to be further up the grid.”

Golding’s deal runs through to the end of this season, with PremiAir Racing known to effectively have two vacant seats next year.

Whether Golding and/or team-mate Chris Pither re-sign or the team’s line-up is fresh next year is dependent on many factors.

Not least of those factors is on-track performance, with Pither recently stating the squad is trending in the right direction.

Golding echoed that sentiment and believes he can see the potential of the organisation.

“I have felt pretty comfortable from the get-go with the team, I haven’t had any issues and I feel like I’ve been there all year,” he enthused.

“That side of it is awesome, and the main thing for me was getting used to the car; the team side of it I’m really comfortable.

“I can see the potential, how they’re going about it, where they want to end up and everyone’s attitude to get there.

“Everyone out there wants to win but Peter [Xiberras], owner of the operation] and the team are willing to do whatever it takes to win.

“That’s what’s the big difference at the end of the day; if you look at other opportunities around, how other teams go about it, you can see the projection and where they want to end up.”

The 2022 Supercars Championship continues with the Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint this weekend.