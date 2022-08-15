Vandoorne crowned Formula E World Champion

Stoffel Vandoorne steered his way to the 2021-2022 FIA Formula E World Championship title, with a runner-up finish in the final race of the season in Seoul.

The Mercedes-EQ pilot’s drive to silverware sealed not only the drivers’ world championship, but also the teams’ world championship for Mercedes-EQ, as the team bids farewell to the sport.

The Belgian was elated to seal his maiden world title.

“It’s fantastic, the whole season has just been great,” Vandoorne enthused.

“It’s an incredible feeling when you think about what we’ve achieved together this year.

“Thank you to the whole team for making this possible.

“We have accomplished something very special together.”

Edoardo Mortara (Rokit Venturi Racing) won the 100th race in the history of the championship from Vandoorne, while Brit Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) completed the podium despite carrying the burden of a five second penalty.

Mortara controlled the race once he hit the front via a dummy that saw him complete a successful switchback on polesitter António Félix da Costa (DS Techeetah) on Lap 3.

From there, he managed the gap and usable energy to take the chequered flag.

Robin Frijns (Envision Racing), Oliver Askew (Avalanche Andretti), and Jean-Éric Vergne (DS Techeetah) finished in the top six.

New Zealander Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing), who kept his title hopes alive with victory in the penultimate race of the season at the Seoul E-Prix, finished the race in seventh and runner-up in the championship standings.

His compatriot Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing), who was involved in the eight-car pile-up on the first lap of the previous race, crossed the line in eighth, finishing with the fastest lap of the race with a 1:22.401s.

Sébastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams) and da Costa rounded out the top 10.

The 2022-2023 FIA Formula E World Championship, which will see the debut of the third-generation cars, will commence on January 14 in Mexico City.

The provisional calendar features 18 races in 13 cities including Diriyah, Berlin, Monaco, Seoul, Jakarta, Rome, London, with Hyderabad and São Paulo to host races for the first time.

Three further E-Prix host cities will be announced later this year.

