GALLERY: History of Dick Johnson Racing

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 15th August, 2022 - 4:40pm

Following today’s announcement that Dick Johnson Racing has had a change in majority shareholding at the team, take a look back at the iconic history of the team over the years.

DJR
2019vasc12bathr-12516-1-1200x800
Dick-Johnson-12
Dick-Johnson-13
2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship
Dick-Johnson-15
Dick-Johnson-Racing-1
Dick-Johnson-Racing-2
Dick-Johnson-Racing-3
Dick-Johnson-Racing-4
Dick-Johnson-Racing-5
Dick-Johnson-Racing-6
Dick Johnson Racing launch their livery for the 50th running of Bathurst,
Scott_McLaughlin_SMP
01-Johnson-Canberra-AN1
event 07 of the 2012 Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series
2014-DJR-17
20181006_084959-800x534
cotf-1024x574
courtney-2010
Dick-Johnson-08
Dick-Johnson-Falcon
DIck-Johnson-Racing-Friday-Bathurst-1024x661
DJR_EB_trailer-1200x799
djr_hr_dickglenn-1200x800
djr-2003-e1424248840133
DJR-Barbagallo-Pye-Wall
DJR-celebration
djr-sierra-e1427768773508
DJR-v8-supercar-aircraft
DJRTP-Pirtek
EV14-17-0869-800x533
Gen3-Mustang-side-on-1200x675
Johnson
OwenCar-Launch
start-Race-10-1024x571
Steven_Johnson_400_Racestarts08-1024x682
trublu-800x534
DickJohnson_rock_32
thumb
Johnson-Brock
DJ-Jim-1024x721
Dick-Johnson-Racing-16

