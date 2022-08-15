Denyer to host trivia night for Motor Racing Ministries

A motorsport trivia night hosted by Grant Denyer is set to raise vital funds for Motor Racing Ministries.

The Motorsport Trivia Night Fundraiser for Motor Racing Ministries will take place in the Hinxman Room at Sydney Motorsport Park on Saturday October 15, from 19:00 AEDT.

Supported by the Australian Racing Drivers Club and Sydney Motorsport Park, the night will be compèred by racing driver and media personality Denyer, and will feature a silent auction, raffles, and prizes, including a special prize for the best car club which has booked a table of 10 and entered the Car Club Challenge.

There will also be guest speakers on the night, including 1975 Tasman Cup champion Warwick Brown, a winner of both the Australian and New Zealand Grands Prix, as well as many other prestigious races in Australia and the United States of America.

Since its inception in 1986, Motor Racing Ministries chaplains have attended more than 12,000 motorsport events in Australia across every one of the sport’s disciplines.

Motor Racing Ministries has been led by the Reverend Dr Garry Coleman, who was presented with an Order of Australia medal as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in 2010.

The role and function of the motorsport chaplains goes unnoticed or recognised the majority of the time as they help guide drivers, teams, officials, volunteers, the public, and families through many critical periods when there are severe accidents or injury as a result of competition.

Organiser Greg Boscato said it’s shaping up to be a great night.

“Garry [Coleman] has been very important to us and we are honoured to raise money for his Motorsport Ministries,” Boscato said.

Tickets for the trivia night cost $40 per person and are now available online.

To book a ticket, click here.

For more details about the event, contact Greg Boscato on 0419 446 625 or send an e-mail to [email protected]

Speedcafe.com is proud to support Motor Racing Ministries and has a dedicated permanent space on the site’s homepage where people can donate directly to the cause.