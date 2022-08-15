> News > Supercars

Change of majority shareholding at DJR

The Ralph Family will become majority shareholders of Dick Johnson Racing

Dick Johnson Racing has announced a change of majority shareholding at the team.

The Stapylton-based Repco Supercars Championship organisation confirmed that the Ralph family will become majority shareholders from January 2023.

Dick Johnson and Executive Chairman Ryan Story will maintain their positions and hold onto “a significant share” in the business, according to the team.

More to follow…

