Zak Brown races cars from collection at Laguna Seca

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is racing classic cars from his personal collection at Laguna Seca as part of this weekend’s Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

Brown is steering a 1981 Porsche 935 and a 1989 Jaguar XJR10 separately in the California event.

The Porsche 935 won both the 24 Hours of Daytona and the Sebring 12 Hours in the same year during 1982.

Meanwhile, his Jaguar chassis is the example that finished on the podium in numerous IMSA GT Championship races in the “late 80s and early 90s”.

The cars are usually housed at United Autosports, of which Brown is a co-owner, but have been prepared for track action at the historic Laguna Seca event.

Brown qualified third in the Jaguar, according to posts on United Autosports’ Twitter.

🔊 Sound ON: We’re heading out to our first practice session in Monterey … @ZBrownCEO is ready for action 👊 #BeUnited #MontereyCarWeek pic.twitter.com/fx2NIGsB9J — United Autosports (@UnitedAutosport) August 13, 2022