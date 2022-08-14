VIDEO: Eight-car pile-up in Formula E race

The penultimate FIA Formula E Championship race of the season in Seoul was marred by a red flag after an eight-car pile-up on the opening lap.

Great to see all seven drivers walk away unscathed from this incident at the start of the race.

Round 15 is currently under red flag conditions as the cars are recovered from the track.

🇰🇷 2022 Hana Bank #SeoulEPrix pic.twitter.com/ce7ODepDiS

— ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) August 13, 2022