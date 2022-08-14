> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Eight-car pile-up in Formula E race

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 14th August, 2022 - 8:57am

The penultimate FIA Formula E Championship race of the season in Seoul was marred by a red flag after an eight-car pile-up on the opening lap.

