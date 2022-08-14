> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Behind the wheel with Alex Brundle

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 14th August, 2022 - 6:00pm

Formula 2 commentator Alex Brundle takes you through the 2022 F2 steering wheel.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]