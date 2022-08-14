Kostecki ‘closer’ to securing NASCAR cameos

Brodie Kostecki is closer to finalising his plans of making a start in select NASCAR races next year, in addition to re-signing with Erebus Motorsport in Supercars.

It was announced over the OTR SuperSprint weekend that both Kostecki and Will Brown will stay on at Erebus in the Repco Supercars Championship through to the end of 2024.

However, Kostecki earmarked a tilt in NASCAR after a trip to the United States earlier this year.

Kostecki’s plans are closer to reality, set to be finalised once the 2023 Supercars calendar and NASCAR schedules get released.

The 24-year-old and his manager, Nathan Cayzer, are targeting road course appearances in either the Cup Series or second-tier Xfinity Series.

“I’m trying to do more racing, in general, I love racing,” Kostecki told Speedcafe.com.

“I’m pretty lucky that I get to do it for a job, but I’ve always loved the experience I had in America.

“So I want to grab every opportunity that I have to race.

“If I get an opportunity to race over the next year, which is looking likely, one of the road courses in a Cup, or an Xfinity car will be pretty cool.

“So [my management team is] just trying to work on a few things and getting sort of closer, but we’re just waiting for the schedules to get released [to] work out how we can work in a few races.”

Kostecki previously competed in what is now known as the ARCA Menards Series East during his formative years before returning home to pursue a career in Supercars.

The Gold Coast-based driver acknowledged it would be a major step up the ladder to make it into the Cup Series, but believes it would be the easiest option.

That’s largely down to the all-new ‘Next Gen’ NASCAR machinery having similarities to both the incumbent Gen2 Supercar and new-for 2023 Gen3 Supercar.

“It’s been pretty lucky, they’ve sort of taken a direction with the new Next Gen car they have, it’s very similar to a Supercar in a way,” Kostecki added.

“The aero is a little bit different, but the main mechanical part of the cars [is] very similar to what we have now and even our Gen3 package that we’re going to be racing next year.

“So yeah, Cup would probably be the easiest to adapt to.

“But the competition is obviously very high in that sort of category. So yeah, we’ll see what happens.”

Kostecki is currently eighth in the Supercars standings, with the Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint coming up next (August 19-21).