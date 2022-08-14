Good options on the radar for final BJR co-driver

A co-driver for Jack Smith at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 is still yet to be locked away, however, the team is confident in the options it has available.

The #4 Brad Jones Racing entry is one of two in Supercars without a confirmed enduro combination for October’s Great Race, the other being Team 18’s Scott Pye.

David Wall, the 2017 Carrera Cup Australia title winner, is the hot favourite to slot in alongside Smith again, having paired up at Mount Panorama last year to finish 17th.

However, Wall is in the midst of a hotly contested Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia title tight with significant commitment as a team owner of Wall Racing.

The SCT Logistics crew, run under the BJR banner, is assessing its options should Wall not be available this year.

“David Wall did a sensational job for us last year and our first preference was to do everything we could to get Wally back for this year,” Andrew Jones told Speedcafe.com.

“He does have a slightly different Carrera cup programme; I understand that better than most people and I’d like to give that as much time as I can for that to play out.

“But there are B and C options for us, and I’m super comfortable with where we’re at in terms of co-drivers that are available and co-drivers that we’re talking to.

“Even though we are late compared to others, I’m confident that our driver combination come that event will be will be very good.”

Ash Walsh was slated to co-drive the #4 in 2021, but could not compete due to border restrictions, paving the way for Wall to jump in the seat at the last minute.

A familiar face within BJR, Wall was previously in a co-driver role for the team in 2010 and 2011, leading to a stint as one of its full-time Supercars drivers in 2012 and 2013.

Despite being late to the party with its Bathurst line-up, Jones says there is no panic.

“I guess it looks like we are semi-unorganised in terms of where we’re at with the co-driver,” added Jones.

“That’s not the case, I’m very comfortable with where we’re going to land come Bathurst for a co-driver.

“I’m a big believer in a process and a system and that’s in play for us at the minute in terms of choosing a co-driver and having one locked away.”

The 2022 Bathurst 1000 takes place from October 6-9.