> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Detailed images of Murphy/Stanway wildcard livery

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 14th August, 2022 - 12:31pm

View a detailed gallery of images of the wildcard livery that Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway will race at this year’s Bathurst 1000.

The covers were taken off the car at Erebus Motorsport’s open day.

20220811 Erebus Boost Wildcard Livery Front 3-4
20220811 Erebus Boost Wildcard Livery Front
20220811 Erebus Boost Wildcard Livery Rear 3-4
20220811 Erebus Boost Wildcard Livery Side
20220811 Erebus Boost Wildcard Livery4656
20220811 Erebus Boost Wildcard Livery4668
20220811 Erebus Boost Wildcard Livery4672
20220811 Erebus Boost Wildcard Livery4678
20220811 Erebus Boost Wildcard Livery4683
20220811 Erebus Boost Wildcard Livery4686
20220811 Erebus Boost Wildcard Livery4691
20220811 Erebus Boost Wildcard Livery4694
20220811 Erebus Boost Wildcard Livery4706
20220811 Erebus Boost Wildcard Livery4710
20220811 Erebus Boost Wildcard Livery4720
20220811 Erebus Boost Wildcard Livery4727

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]