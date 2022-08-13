Open-wheeler stolen from Australian-owned team

Australian-owned team Evans Grand Prix has had one of its open-wheel race cars stolen.

The team, founded by Josh Evans, reported the theft of one of its Tatuus F3 T-318 Alfa Romeo vehicles in a Facebook post.

It is believed the car’s last known location was in Germany.

Evans GP competes in the Asian Formula 3 Championship and is based in Malaysia near the Sepang International Circuit.

The squad has worked with the likes of Nick Cassidy, David Reynolds, Andre Heimgartner, Nick Percat, Tim Slade, and Thomas Randle.

“Evans GP would like to alert the wider motorsport community that they have had one of their Tatuus T318/Alfa Romeo vehicles stolen,” the post read.

“We believe the current location to be in Germany.

“Please keep an eye out for anyone trying to sell a vehicle, engine and related parts.

“We believe the perpetrator to be involved in the motorsport industry.

“We will post updates [to the Evans GP Facebook page] as they come to hand. For further details do not hesitate to contact the team directly.

“Please feel free to share this post to help spread the word amongst the industry.”