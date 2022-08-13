McLaughlin: Dixon does not get respect he deserves at home

Scott McLaughlin believes six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon does not get the respect he deserves back in New Zealand.

Dixon’s tally of six top-level North American open-wheeler titles is second only to AJ Foyt’s seven, and he moved to outright second all-time on another significant metric with his victory in the most recent race of the season.

The Brisbane-born Kiwi’s win at Nashville was his 53rd across CART (one win) and IndyCar, moving him past Mario Andretti after drawing level four races earlier at Toronto.

Again, only Foyt is ahead, on 67 wins.

Dixon prevailed only by a tenth of a second in Nashville, with McLaughlin following him across the finish line.

The latter became a full-time IndyCar driver last year and, having idolised his countryman in the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing entry, is thrilled to now count him as a friend.

“To go toe to toe with Scotty, it was awesome,” said McLaughlin of his battle with Dixon.

“There’s definitely that starstruck [factor] is gone.

“We’re probably more mates now, which is cool, and to call your hero ‘mate’ is pretty cool.

“He is just a phenomenal guy, he is the greatest of all time, in my opinion, and I think he doesn’t get enough respect in New Zealand for what he’s achieved.

“I think he is a phenomenal race car driver, phenomenal bloke, and to go toe-to-toe with him is a very cool thing for me in my racing career and it’s like a bucket list thing.”

Dixon is second in the series and McLaughlin sixth with three races to go.

The next event, the last of 2022 on an oval, is that at Gateway on August 19-20 (local time).

