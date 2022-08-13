Kostecki labels MARC GT ‘bloody incredible’

Supercars driver Brodie Kostecki has described the new MARC GT prototype as a ‘bloody incredible piece of machinery.’

The Erebus Motorsport driver was given the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the LS3-powered MARC GT car during a test day at Queensland Raceway earlier this week.

There, the 24-year-old put the prototype example from the Gold Coast-based manufacturer through its paces.

“I think it was a really positive test, it’s the first real hit out that the cars had,” Kostecki told Speedcafe.com

“I believe they had a shakedown test on the Clubman Circuit [Queensland Raceway] a few weeks prior.

“We did the first half of the day without the front cover of the body on so you know, once that showed up we knew that the lap times were gonna drop.

“I think there’s still a lot more lap time left in it.”

The Supercars regular punched a fastest lap of 1:07.4s during the hit-out.

That proved marginally faster than the latest-spec GT3 machinery managed during qualifying when GT World Challenge Australia raced at the venue days earlier.

“It’s a bloody incredible piece of machinery,” Kostecki enthused.

“Everyone at MARC cars and PACE Innovations have done an awesome job. It’s the fastest I’ve ever gone around QR.

“The current version that I drove put out 550 horsepower, which is plenty for what they’re going to be doing.

“It was quite nice to drive, it felt like a GT car, except it was a bit quicker than a GT car, so it was a bloody cool feeling to drive it,” he added.

“It’s quite a lot different to a Supercar, it’s got a lot more downforce.

“You’re driving it right on the edge, as soon as the car slides, it’ll just go off the track.

“It’s got ABS, paddle shift, all the fruit, so it’s really good for the market that they’re trying to capture.”

The MARC GT is touted as an upgrade of the MARC Focus and MARC Mazda models launched in 2014.

Inspired by the Mercedes C63, it consists of a chrome moly space frame with a bolt on front and rear crash structure.

It includes a Holinger transmission, Brembo brake package, and PACE Innovations Modular Upright system.