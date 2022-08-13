Grace period for F1’s next-gen power unit rules

Formula 1’s next generation of power unit regulations are set to bring with them a one-year grace period for manufacturers.

That comes via an additional allowance for each element of the power unit which, under the regulations set to be introduced from 2026, amounts to a total of five components.

Namely, those are the internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger, exhaust set, energy store, and MGU-K.

Under the rules currently in force in F1, teams are afforded three examples of the ICE, MGU-K, and turbocharger, two energy stores, and eight of the four individual elements which constitute the exhaust system.

For 2026, the first year of the new power unit regulations, teams will be allowed four ICEs, turbochargers, and exhaust sets, and three energy stores and MGU-Ks.

That reverts to three ICEs, turbochargers, and exhaust sets, and two energy stores and MGU-Ks from 2027, the second season of the new regulations.

However, should a new power unit manufacturer enter the sport later than 2026, it will be granted the same concessions in its first year.

Sporting penalties for taking additional elements are set to remain unchanged, with a 10-place drop the first time an additional element is used, and a 5-place drop for each additional element thereafter.

The regulations also cover off the prospect of a power unit manufacturer not currently involved in F1 getting an unfair advantage over those competing.

That comes via an article in the framework which outlines that, in order to homologate a power unit in the 2026-2030 period, a manufacturer must the adhere to the 2026 Power Unit Sporting Regulations from the point at which they are voted through by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

It means any manufacturer which begins development outside of the framework and then attempts to enter the sport, would be blocked.

Should the rules be breached, the regulations outline a number of sanctions the FIA is able to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the power unit manufacturer, its nominated (works) team, or customer teams.

Penalties range from a fine, to reduction in test bench hours, reduction in cost cap amount, deduction of championship points for the manufacturer’s ‘works’ team, deduction of championship points for the works team and all customers, limitations on the ability to make further upgrades, or removal of their right to homologate a power unit for any seasons from 2026 to 2030.

Development of the next generation of Formula 1’s power unit regulations has been in development for sometime, with suggestions in the past week that they’ve been walked back from what was initially outlined.

The MGU-H has been dropped to reduce cost and complexity in an effort to tempt new manufacturers in, though other key components look as though they’ll be able to be carried over from the current specification engines.

That would give the existing suppliers a key advantage in an era that is set to be covered by a cost cap arrangement.

The 2026 power unit regulations are set to be voted upon by the World Motor Sport Council next week.