What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport 

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 12th August, 2022 - 3:44pm
Seoul-E-Prix-Stan-Sport

Aerial drone image of the Seoul FE circuit in the Jamsil Sports Stadium. Picture: Sam Bagnall

A new Formula E champion is almost guaranteed to be crowned this weekend in Seoul and Stan Sport is the only place you will be able to see it happen. 

Mercedes ace Stoffel Vandoorne leads the standings, while New Zealander Mitch Evans is within striking distance of the title. 

In addition to Formula E, MXGP will compete at Finland, while an all-new era of the FIA World Rallycross Championship will be ushered in this weekend. 

Formula E at Seoul

Saturday,  August 13
09:00 AEST Practice 1 Live on Stan Sport from 08:55 AEST
10:50 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport from 10:45 AEST
12:40 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 12:30 AEST
17:00 AEST Race – Round 15 Live on Stan Sport from 16:30 AEST
Sunday, August 14    
10:30 AEST Practice 3 Live on Stan Sport from 10:25 AEST
12:40 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 12:30 AEST
17:00 AEST Race – Round 16 Live on Stan Sport from 16:30 AEST

MXGP at Finland 

Sunday, August 14    
20:00 AEST Race 1 Live on Stan Sport from 20:00 AEST
23:00 AEST Race 2 Live on Stan Sport from 23:00 AEST

World RX at Norway

Monday, August 15    
01:00 AEST Race 1 Live on Stan Sport from 01:00 AEST

