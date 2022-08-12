What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport
Aerial drone image of the Seoul FE circuit in the Jamsil Sports Stadium. Picture: Sam Bagnall
A new Formula E champion is almost guaranteed to be crowned this weekend in Seoul and Stan Sport is the only place you will be able to see it happen.
Mercedes ace Stoffel Vandoorne leads the standings, while New Zealander Mitch Evans is within striking distance of the title.
In addition to Formula E, MXGP will compete at Finland, while an all-new era of the FIA World Rallycross Championship will be ushered in this weekend.
Formula E at Seoul
|Saturday, August 13
|09:00 AEST
|Practice 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 08:55 AEST
|10:50 AEST
|Practice 2
|Live on Stan Sport from 10:45 AEST
|12:40 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 12:30 AEST
|17:00 AEST
|Race – Round 15
|Live on Stan Sport from 16:30 AEST
|Sunday, August 14
|10:30 AEST
|Practice 3
|Live on Stan Sport from 10:25 AEST
|12:40 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 12:30 AEST
|17:00 AEST
|Race – Round 16
|Live on Stan Sport from 16:30 AEST
MXGP at Finland
|Sunday, August 14
|20:00 AEST
|Race 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 20:00 AEST
|23:00 AEST
|Race 2
|Live on Stan Sport from 23:00 AEST
World RX at Norway
|Monday, August 15
|01:00 AEST
|Race 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 01:00 AEST
