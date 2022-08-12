Super2 eligibility change in works for 2023

Supercars is set to revert to its original plan for vehicle eligibility for the Dunlop Super2 Series in 2023.

Speedcafe.com understands that it has now been decided that the pre-Gen2 vehicles will race for the Super3 class next year, when Gen2 drops into the second-tier.

The plan which was announced last month had been for both generations of car to race together for the same title, with Project Blueprint cars to remain in Super3.

Now, however, it is thought that pre-Gen2 Car of The Future vehicles will go into Super3, although that class will still include VE Commodores and Blueprint-spec FG Falcons.

Where that leaves the Nissan Altima is a question mark.

As it stands, the Super2 class is the domain of Supercars of VSD (Vehicle Specification Document) years 2015 to 2017.

The Altima is an awkward case, however, as its racing life in the top tier spanned all the way from 2013 to 2019, with numerous updates along the way.

While the ZB Commodore and Mustang were rehomologated for the 2020 season, Kelly Grove Racing had already switched from Nissan to Ford machinery, and hence the last VSD version of the Altima is that of 2019.

As it stands, MW Motorsport and Grove Racing field Altimas in the Super2 Series, with the latter campaigning a pair of Mustangs in the Repco Supercars Championship.