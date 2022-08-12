> Features > Pirtek Poll

RESULTS: For which team should should Piastri drive in 2023?

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 12th August, 2022 - 3:15pm

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: For which team should Piastri drive in 2023?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results.

At the time of publication, 59.86 percent voted for Alpine, with 40.14 percent voting for McLaren.

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments section.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]