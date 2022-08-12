Palou expects Ganassi to treat him fairly in IndyCar title battle

Alex Palou expects that Chip Ganassi Racing will treat him fairly in the business end of the IndyCar season despite two of his team-mates also being in the title fight.

The 2021 champion had, until Marcus Ericsson won the Indianapolis 500, been Ganassi’s leading driver in the standings, but Ericsson has now also lost that mantle after the Nashville race.

The Swede did not make the finish after Car #8 copped repeated hits, but Scott Dixon somehow took victory in the sister #9 Honda.

It means that Dixon is second in the series at six points behind Will Power, Ericsson is third at six points more behind the New Zealander, while Palou is 21 points further in arrears in fifth spot.

However, the latter is not only lowest-ranked of Ganassi’s three title contenders; he is also the only one being sued by the team for breach of contract, given his attempt to leave for McLaren Racing next year.

Still, Palou believes he will still be treated fairly in matters sporting.

“Yes, 100 percent,” said the Spaniard, despite already losing remote access to data.

“I think there’s a lot going on, but at the end of the day, Chip would be super happy if we win the championship.

“He wants one of his cars to win the championship; we cannot all three win, but he wants one car to win.

“I don’t think I’m getting less stuff or not so much, I don’t know, attention than others. Otherwise, I would say it, to be honest.

“Yeah, I think we have a fair shot for sure.”

Palou finished third in Nashville, his first podium since the contract drama became public when Ganassi and McLaren issued conflicting press releases in mid-July.

It would also lead to the first one-on-one conversation between the 25-year-old and Ganassi himself, in the pits post-race.

Palou says he was “not at all” surprised, given the result was a podium.

“We see each other in the trailers and stuff; and it’s not like we avoid each other,” he explained.

“It’s not like he would be happy last year if I finished top five, to be honest,” added Palou.

“Yeah, top three, I think, he was… even if Scott didn’t win the race, he would come and congratulate.

“Yeah, he is happy. He has a car in the podium…”

The legal case of Ganassi versus Palou and his ‘racing entity’ of ALPA Racing was set to go to mediation this week.

Failing that, the plaintiff is pushing for a swift hearing, while the defendant’s legal team is seeking to have it pushed back until after the season ends at Laguna Seca on September 11.

Next up is the last oval event of the season, at Gateway Motorsports Park on August 19-20 (local time).

