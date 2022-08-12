PACE to deliver first Gen3 Supercar chassis at Sandown

PACE Innovations will deliver its first Gen3 chassis to a Supercars team later this month at the Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint.

Brad Jones Racing will take delivery of the chassis, one of 16 that the Gold Coast-based engineering firm is constructing.

PACE is one of four such builders for the start of the Gen3 era in 2023, the others being Triple Eight Race Engineering, Walkinshaw Andretti United, and Erebus Motorsport.

“The first car is completed and is a Brad Jones car,” PACE owner Paul Ceprnich told Supercars’ official website.

“It’s completed here and awaiting delivery; it’s going to probably go in the Supercars truck to Sandown.”

PACE built the chassis for the prototype Gen3 Ford Mustang which most recently cut laps alongside its Chevrolet Camaro counterpart at The Bend Motorsport Park on the day after last month’s race event at the South Australian circuit

It will also produce those which will be raced by Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing.

General Motors homologation team Triple Eight is producing eight chassis, those being two each for itself, Team 18, and PremiAir Racing, plus two spares, while WAU and Erebus have received chassis kits from PACE.

As revealed by Speedcafe.com, the chassis went through a late redesign to achieve an increase in the width of the engine bay which will accommodate either the 5.7-litre GM powerplant or 5.4-litre Ford Coyote.

Triple Eight has proclaimed that it is ahead of scheduled on building cars, while Supercars expects the field to have all of its Gen3 hardware delivered by December.

While the grid is set to remain at 25 cars next year, there will be a more even split on brand lines given Walkinshaw Andretti United’s remarkable switch from General Motors to Ford, as revealed by Speedcafe.com.

The Clayton outfit (two cars) joins Dick Johnson Racing (two), Tickford Racing (four), Grove Racing (two), and Blanchard Racing Team (one) in the Blue Oval ranks, making a total of 11 Mustangs racing on a regular basis.

The balance will be the 14 Camaros, of Triple Eight, Team 18, PremiAir, Erebus (two), BJR (four), and Matt Stone Racing (two).

The 2022 Sandown event kicks off on Friday, July 19.