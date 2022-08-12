IndyCar teams testing at Gateway

Several IndyCar drivers are testing at Gateway Motorsports Park today ahead of next weekend’s event at the 1.25-mile Illinois oval.

In action are AJ Foyt Racing’s Dalton Kellett and Kyle Kirkwood; Dale Coyne Racing with HMD’s David Malukas; Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport’s Devlin DeFrancesco, Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Ilott, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard.

Kirkwood will compete at Gateway with event naming rights sponsor Bommarito Automotive Group as the major backer also of his #14 Chevrolet entry for the weekend.

AJ Foyt Racing had slimmed back to two cars in July due to payment issues from Rokit, which is heavily tied to Tatiana Calderon.

While she lost her ride, Kirkwood’s formerly Rokit-backed car was “not solely dependent on Rokit funding,” according to Team President Larry Foyt, and hence said to be safe.

Car #14 had most carried the branding of Sexton Properties on its sidepods, space which is taken by Bommarito Automotive Group next weekend.

Practice and Qualifying take place on Saturday week (AEST), with coverage live and ad-free on Stan Sport.