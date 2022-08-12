Hill: Familiar faces making PremiAir feel like home

Cameron Hill is already feeling at home at PremiAir Racing ahead of his Repco Bathurst 1000 debut later this year.

The 25-year-old will share the #22 Coca-Cola ZB Commodore with Chris Pither for the October 6-9 event.

Hill is currently second in the Dunlop Super2 Series for Triple Eight Race Engineering, and his PremiAir deal means he will drive another Triple Eight-built car at the Great Race.

A number of PremiAir’s staff have previously worked at Triple Eight, including team principal Matt Cook.

As he settles into the squad, Hill says having people around him that he already knows is fast-tracking the process.

“There are actually a few T8 guys at PremiAir now, so I’ve actually got a bit of a relationship with some of the guys there,” Hill told Speedcafe.com.

“It makes it feel not as foreign and in terms of the ergonomics and everything, Chris and I are so similar, so [I] jumped in the car and it all sort of felt like home.

“I’m familiar with two of the guys, they were both on our Super2 programme earlier in the year.

“At least I have a relationship with those guys already; it’s always hard in a new environment, [where] you don’t know everyone’s personalities.

“So far, everyone has been really great to work with and it’s really easy.”

Hill got his first taste of the #22 ZB Commodore at a recent Queensland Raceway test day, but split his driving duties between PremiAir and his Super2 car.

“We had a pretty big programme with our Super2 car and by the time I got down [to PremiAir] there was not much time left in the day,” he added.

“So it was just jump in and hang on, but it was really awesome to jump in some current main game machinery on some soft tyres as well.

“The car just felt like more [of a] Super2 car but with [tonnes] more grip.”

Given he didn’t get as many laps as he expected in the PremiAir car at the test day, there will be an increased importance on the dedicated co-driver practice session at Sandown.

“I’m looking forward to the co-driver session, obviously it will be another track to have driven the ZB at, as well as Queensland Raceway,” Hill enthused.

“Mostly it’s just about seat time.”

Hill will be in action in Super2 as part of the Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint as well as the Supercars Additional Drivers Practice session.