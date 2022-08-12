Exclusive tour of National Motor Racing Museum

Go behind the scenes at the National Motor Racing Museum, as part of the ultimate Bathurst prize

The winner of this year’s Ultimate Motorsport Prize will be treated to an exclusive tour of the National Motor Racing Museum as part of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that has been built around the Repco Bathurst 1000 on October 6-9.

The incredible prize that has been put together by the team at Pirtek includes travel, accommodation, VIP tickets, and much more, all in support of its long-time charity partner, the St Vincent’s Hospital’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit.

The prize also includes the chance to wave the green flag to start the race, a meet and greet and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage with the legendary Dick Johnson, access to the grid, a tour of race control and event TV compound, a lap of the track in the Supercars Safety Car, a helicopter ride, a visit to Pirtek Victory Lane to meet the race winners, and a lot more.

During the museum visit, the winners will have the chance to get up close and personal with some of the country’s most famous two and four-wheeled machines, including Allan Moffat’s 1977 Bathurst-winning XC Falcon, Tony Longhurst’s 1988 race-winning Ford Sierra, Peter Brock’s 1984 VK ‘Big Banger’, and Bob Morris’ 1976 LH Torana.

The now-defunct Bathurst 24 Hour is also represented with the 7.0L Holden Monaro 427C driven to a win in the 2002 event by Garth Tander, Steve Richards, Cameron McConville, and Nathan Pretty.

A list of motorcycles is headed by the 1987 world 500cc championship Rothmans Honda of Wayne Gardner and five bikes of Gregg Hansford, who had Bathurst success on two and four wheels.

Some new additions to the museum include the 1995 and 2000 Bathurst 1000 winning cars, as well as both the 24 Hour Monaros, plus the 2013 and 2016 Bathurst 12 Hour winners (Mercedes SLS and McLaren).

The winners will also have their photo taken with the famous Peter Brock statue at the museum entrance.

Last year’s winner of the Ultimate Motorsport Prize, Ross Greenup, said the VIP experience was something special that brought back so many memories.

“Brad (the National Motor Racing Museum Coordinator) made us feel so special throughout the tour and even gave us the opportunity to sit in a few cars which I know isn’t allowed when you are just a general visitor,” he said.

“The collection that has been put together is second to none and seeing some of the cars just brought back so many memories from watching the races growing up.

“Whilst the whole prize was great, this element of it was outstanding, just because of the way Brad went about it and the collection of items is honestly something to behold.”

Piterk has worked together with its friends in the motorsport industry to put this wonderful prize together and with only a limited pool of tickets available, fans are encouraged to get in early to avoid disappointment.

The tickets are just AUD $20 each with and all proceeds will support St Vincent’s Hospital’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

Fans can buy their ticket for a chance to win this fantastic experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.

The VIP tour of the National Motor Racing Museum will be hosted by museum coordinator Brad Owen who is looking forward to hosting this year’s winner.

“The prize on offer, as the name suggests, truly is the ultimate motorsport prize,” Owen said.

“Last year’s winners, Ross and Morgan, came through the museum and I made sure that they really did get that VIP experience. We’ve got some great pieces here and no matter what age you are, there is something for everyone.

“Like last year, I’ll give the winner and their guest an after hours personal tour where they can ask questions and get that little bit closer to the exhibits than would be normally possible.

“We don’t offer this opportunity very often and with the whole prize being raffled and not auctioned, everyone has a chance of winning.

“The best part of it all is that it’s going to a great cause.”

The total prize includes an amazing list of ‘money can’t buy’ experiences including: