Team Australia reveals livery for premier off-road races

Team Australia has taken the wraps off its Quad Lock entry, as it prepares to take on three of the world’s toughest off-road races.

Former Supercars driver Paul Weel and two-time Dakar Rally winner Toby Price will represent Team Australia in Weel’s 2WD Trophy Truck at Vegas to Reno on August 10-13, Baja 400 on September 13-14, and the Baja 1000 on November 15-20.

The Baja 1000 is hailed as the pinnacle of off-road racing, that sees co-drivers and navigators take on a 1000 mile single loop race through Ensenada, Mexico.

The pair will have the backing of Quad Lock, who supported Price earlier this year on his way to victory in the 2022 Finke Desert Race.

“Toby [Price] and I are very happy to have Quad Lock on board, to get the support of an Australian brand and to take on an international event with backing from an home-grown company is something we’re very proud of,” Weel said.

“We’re keen to get rolling at Vegas to Reno and show everyone what us Aussies are capable of.”

Quad Lock Co-Founder Rob Ward is looking forward to Weel and Price representing the brand in the black and blue Team Australia livery.

“Quad Lock are proud to partner with Team Australia as they embark on some of the biggest off-road events in the world, including the Baja 1000,” Ward said.

“Quad Lock is an Aussie brand competing at a global level, the synergies with Team Australia were a great opportunity for Quad Lock to take up the naming rights sponsorship and grow awareness within the international off road scene.”

Team Australia will begin their three-race campaign at the Vegas to Reno on Friday August 12.