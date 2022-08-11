New name for Perth’s Wanneroo Raceway

Perth’s Wanneroo circuit will be known commercially as ‘Carco.com.au Raceway’ for at least the next three years.

The change has arisen as a result of a deal between the WA Sporting Car Club (WASCC) and Carco.com.au, and runs to November 30, 2025.

The naming rights agreement extends to the Supercars broadcasts from the circuit, and with Wanneroo Raceway’s ticketing agent.

“There are excellent synergies between Carco.com.au and the Raceway,” said WASCC General Manager David Pitts.

“The sponsorship arrangement will help the Club to maintain and improve facilities, which cater for over 1500 members and host more than 500 events every year.

“This support will drive our vision of continuing to provide the best motorsport experience in WA for all of our stakeholders.”

Carco.com.au entered the Western Australia automotive sales market last year, and Dealer Principal Daniel Davies hailed the new partnership.

“We are a customer-first organisation, which is evident in the café and children’s play area with video games and radio-controlled cars at our Midland showroom,” said Davies.

“Our clients love cars, and this agreement gives Carco.com.au the chance to support this passion and further expand our exposure in WA.”

Wanneroo had been known for almost three decades as ‘Barbagallo Raceway’ or ‘Barbagallo Wanneroo Raceway’ under what turned out to also be a naming rights agreement with another Perth car dealer.

It was rebranded to its more traditional ‘Wanneroo Raceway’ moniker in late 2018.