Loeb in, Ogier out at Acropolis Rally 

Sebastien Loeb is set to return, while Sebastien Ogier will miss out on next month’s Acropolis Rally Greece.

A three-time winner in Greece, Loeb will drive for the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, in what is expected to be his final round of the year.

The nine-time champion, who will be joined by co-driver Isabelle Galmiche, having last competed at the Safari Rally Kenya in June.

The M-Sport operation is likely to be buoyed by Loeb’s return, after it left Finland subdued following a weekend of ups and downs.

Gus Greensmith/Jonas Andersson were the team’s best-performing entry in seventh, closely followed by Jari Hutunen/Mikko Lukka in ninth.

Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria were 18th, while Craig Breen/Paul Nagle finished in 32nd.

Pierre-Louis Loubet/Vincent Landais, and Jourdan Serderidis/Frederic Miclotte will join the British squad in Greece.

An eight-time champion, Ogier’s wasn’t named as part of Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team’s roster for Round 10.

While he won’t take part in Greece, he is likely to return to action later in the year, with the Frenchman having outlined a plan to enter four or five rallies.

In his absence, Toyota enjoyed a strong performance at in Rally Finland, with the championship leading pairing of Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen, joined by Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm on the podium.

Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin finished fourth, while Takamoto Katsuta/Aaron Johnston finished in sixth, which is Katsuta’s strongest showing to-date.

Round 10 of the FIA World Rally Championship, Acropolis Rally Greece will take place on September 8-11.