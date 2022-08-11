End of Gen2 era in Formula E

The second generation Formula E car is set to retire following this weekend’s Seoul E-Prix.

The first vehicle to have been designed by the FIA, the Spark SRTO5e was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2018.

Debuting in the 2018/19 season of the series, the SRT05e possessed double the energy storage capacity, while being able to travel double the range of the previous generation Spark-Renault SRT_01E.

Constructed by Spark Racing Technology with assistance from Dallara, it was introduced as a specification chassis in a bid to keep costs low in the category.

During its maiden season, the specifications for the battery was a weight of 250 kg and 54 kWh energy, and peak power was 250 kW.

The SRT05e also featured halo crash protection device, a relatively new feature when its use was adopted.

The Gen2 car allowed drivers to race at higher speeds, without needing to swap vehicles mid-race.

In 2019, it was announced that the bodywork of Spark SRT05e would be upgraded prior to the 2020-2021 season.

The design of the newest model, dubbed the Gen 2 Evo, was unveiled in February 2020.

A host of emergency technical measures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered the project in August that year, as it was not considered economically viable to introduce the model for one season, ahead of the already planned introduction of the third generation Formula E car for the 2022-2023 season.

The third generation Formula E car was unveiled in April earlier this year.

The design of the new car takes inspiration from the aerodynamic form of a fighter jet, helping it reach a top speed over 322km/h (200mph).

The latest model will be the first formula car with front and rear powertrains, while not having rear hydraulic brakes.

Round 15 and Round 16 of the Formula E season, at the Seoul E-Prix start at 17:00 AEST on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

You can watch all the action live and ad-free on Stan Sport.